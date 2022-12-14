Man makes bed on empty seat and then sleeps inside Delhi metro, viral video leaves internet all ROFL

Screengrab

New Delhi: Brace yourself, because what you are about to witness is truly astonishing. Have you seen anyone napping inside a Delhi metro train.? Well, that is exactly what happened on the Delhi metro recently. A video that has surfaced on social media shows a boy making his bed and sleeping inside a train. Mohit Gauhar, the man in the video, posted it on Instagram.

In the video, we can see Mohit carrying a pillow and a bed sheet as he walks toward a metro train seat. He then sits and comfortably sleeps on the seat, covering himself with the bed sheet. The camera is panned out further into the video to capture the reactions of the people on the metro. Some appeared shocked, while others appeared completely uninterested.

The video went viral for obvious reasons and the comments section is flooded with some hilarious comments. Some netizens also lauded this man’s audacious move. An user wrote, "Kya baat h bhai maanna padega." "Mazza aagya yaaar," added another man. Another man suggested, "waah bhai jigra chahiye"

Earlier also a video of a Mohit boarding the train wearing a towel around his waist has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Mohit is seen with a towel wrapped around his waist and a simple white T-shirt that looked like an undergarment and wandering across compartments of the Delhi metro. Watch the clip here: