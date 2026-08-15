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Man loses clogs at Mahakal Temple, ChatGPT’s unexpected help leaves him surprised

What do you do when your clogs disappear among hundreds of pairs outside a temple or mosque? Here’s what a man from Goa did next with ChatGPT.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

Man loses clogs at Mahakal Temple, ChatGPT’s unexpected help leaves him surprised
A man lost his clogs and asked ChatGPT for help. (AI-Generated)
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Losing footwear outside a temple or mosque is quite normal in India, but one Goa man found a unique way to tackle the situation. After struggling to find his clogs among hundreds of pairs of footwear outside Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, the man resorted to the technology of Artificial Intelligence to locate his clogs. Yes, you read it right! The man, who was unable to find his footwear, used ChatGPT for help.

 

Here's what happened

 

A man named Shubhang Borkar visited Ujjain's iconic Mahakal Mandir recently and, like other devotees, left his footwear outside before entering the temple. But when he returned, he could not find his pair of clogs among several hundred pairs of footwear scattered on the floor.

 

Instead of spending time checking closely, he decided to use his phone and seek the help of ChatGPT. He first shared a clear picture of himself wearing the clogs for identification and asked the AI tool to help him in identifying his footwear.

 

How did ChatGPT help the man in locating clogs?

 

Taking to his Instagram account, the man shared a video of his mission to find his footwear, wherein he showed how ChatGPT analysed his image and helped him narrow down where his clogs could be located. The AI tool assisted him in looking in a specific area by scanning the series of images he shared later of the pile of footwear.

 

He later found his clogs with the help of the AI tool and shared the video of the episode, which caught the attention of many. As of 3 PM (August 15), the video has so far garnered over 2.2 million views on Instagram and over 30,000 likes.

 

 

Netizens reactions

 

Soon after the video went viral on the social medai platform, several netizens shared their interesting take on the incident. One user wrote, ''US guys investing millions in AI and we are using for this ...crazy.''

 

''Shaktiyon ka galat stmal,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''My husband went to a book sale, took pics and asked ChatGPT to find a specific book for him, and it pointed that exact one out.''

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