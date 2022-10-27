Man lights rockets with cigarette in mouth, viral video amazes netizens

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Amidst the holiday season every type of Diwali post is going viral on social media, whether it's a new video or an old one. People in India are known to try out bizarre stunts, and the Diwali celebrations are no exception, with people acting like daredevils around firecrackers. There are several videos on the internet of people attempting to burst crackers in unusual ways. With that said, a similar video has recently gone viral, showing a man lighting rockets in an unusual manner. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @Sahityik_kritya.

In the viral video, an old aged man can seen lighting up multiple rockets with a cigarette in his mouth as bikers passed by. The man launched not one, but around 11 rockets in less than 20 seconds, all without being injured or burned.

The video has received approximately 984K views and has easily stunned netizens with his unusual method of lighting rockets. While one user wrote, "Probably..... Only +ve about smoking.. so daring..salute to you uncle ji," some users simply called him 'Rajinikanth' and 'Nasa space scientist'. Netizens also flooded the section with several laughing emojis.