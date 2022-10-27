Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Man lights rockets with cigarette in mouth, viral video amazes netizens

With that said, a similar video has recently gone viral, showing a man lighting rockets in an unusual manner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Man lights rockets with cigarette in mouth, viral video amazes netizens
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Amidst the holiday season every type of Diwali post is going viral on social media, whether it's a new video or an old one. People in India are known to try out bizarre stunts, and the Diwali celebrations are no exception, with people acting like daredevils around firecrackers. There are several videos on the internet of people attempting to burst crackers in unusual ways. With that said, a similar video has recently gone viral, showing a man lighting rockets in an unusual manner. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @Sahityik_kritya.

In the viral video, an old aged man can seen lighting up multiple rockets with a cigarette in his mouth as bikers passed by. The man launched not one, but around 11 rockets in less than 20 seconds, all without being injured or burned.

Read more:  Girl comforts calf in adorable viral video, internet reacts

The video has received approximately 984K views and has easily stunned netizens with his unusual method of lighting rockets.  While one user wrote, "Probably..... Only +ve about smoking.. so daring..salute to you uncle ji," some users simply called him 'Rajinikanth' and 'Nasa space scientist'. Netizens also flooded the section with several laughing emojis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.