FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral

'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future

Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states

Bihar elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG statement attacking RJD's Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's pre-2005 rule , says 'ear of anarchy..., will never return...'

Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia

Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds..

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to a

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeViral

VIRAL

Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral

During this time, she never lost her temper or insulted him, believing their friendship was more than money.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 11:17 PM IST

Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man lent his girlfriend Rs 15,000, hoping for honesty and trust, when she asked for help. He promised to return the money within a week, and she waited patiently for nine months without any pressure.

During this time, she never lost her temper or insulted him, believing their friendship was more than money. But when he finally asked for the money back, her response left him stunned and hurt.

Shocking Reply

He wrote, "I didn't even think about saying this, but if you think I don't want to return your money, constantly messaging me won't change anything. I won't give you the chance to message me again and return it as soon as possible." She replied, "Honestly, I didn't expect such a message from you. But thank you for making me realize the truth."

The woman replied, "And I didn't expect such pressure from you. I'm not a thief. I'm not stealing your money." To this, he retorted, "Pressure? You asked for a week."

The story was shared on Reddit, and included a screenshot of their chat and a caption explaining the situation. The post read, "This month, I finally asked because I needed it too, and the response I got was filled with attitude, like, 'Stop messaging me, I'll return it when I can.' I never insulted him or lost my temper, I just asked respectfully. I didn't expect that from him; I felt our friendship meant more. It's not the money that hurts, but how easily people change when they don't need you. I could have said a lot, but I chose silence over disrespect."

At the end of his post, the man erupted in anger, saying, "BC is making me feel guilty for asking for my own money. I know she'll return it, I trust her, but the tone of her response hurt me a lot!!!"

 

I helped a online friend when she needed it, and now she’s acting like I’m the problem
byu/fatguy514 inTeenIndia

 

Social media reaction:

Shared on October 24, this post received over 2,200 upvotes and numerous comments. The post generated a mix of humor, surprise, and disbelief.

One user wrote, "You have the nerve to lend 15,000 rupees to an online friend."

Another commented, "A woman's affair? Babu Bhaiya."

Some joked, "Easy money hack; make friends online, build trust, and take the money and don't return it."

Others were more critical, saying, "She might actually be a thief."

Also read: Samay Raina issues public apology to disabled people on his birthday: ‘Deeply regret the pain caused’

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...
Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 cr
'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13 women, with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13...
'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia
Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best
Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'
Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper...
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE