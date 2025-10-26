Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral

During this time, she never lost her temper or insulted him, believing their friendship was more than money.

A man lent his girlfriend Rs 15,000, hoping for honesty and trust, when she asked for help. He promised to return the money within a week, and she waited patiently for nine months without any pressure.

During this time, she never lost her temper or insulted him, believing their friendship was more than money. But when he finally asked for the money back, her response left him stunned and hurt.

Shocking Reply

He wrote, "I didn't even think about saying this, but if you think I don't want to return your money, constantly messaging me won't change anything. I won't give you the chance to message me again and return it as soon as possible." She replied, "Honestly, I didn't expect such a message from you. But thank you for making me realize the truth."

The woman replied, "And I didn't expect such pressure from you. I'm not a thief. I'm not stealing your money." To this, he retorted, "Pressure? You asked for a week."

The story was shared on Reddit, and included a screenshot of their chat and a caption explaining the situation. The post read, "This month, I finally asked because I needed it too, and the response I got was filled with attitude, like, 'Stop messaging me, I'll return it when I can.' I never insulted him or lost my temper, I just asked respectfully. I didn't expect that from him; I felt our friendship meant more. It's not the money that hurts, but how easily people change when they don't need you. I could have said a lot, but I chose silence over disrespect."

At the end of his post, the man erupted in anger, saying, "BC is making me feel guilty for asking for my own money. I know she'll return it, I trust her, but the tone of her response hurt me a lot!!!"

Social media reaction:

Shared on October 24, this post received over 2,200 upvotes and numerous comments. The post generated a mix of humor, surprise, and disbelief.

One user wrote, "You have the nerve to lend 15,000 rupees to an online friend."

Another commented, "A woman's affair? Babu Bhaiya."

Some joked, "Easy money hack; make friends online, build trust, and take the money and don't return it."

Others were more critical, saying, "She might actually be a thief."

