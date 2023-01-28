Man left full-time teaching job to be a dog walker, now earns nearly Rs 1 crore

Man leaves job as teacher to take up dog walking | Photo: Pixabay (Representative)

Did you know that being a dog walker is a real job and can earn you a fortune? We generally incline to get a job in the IT sector or into banking to earn good money but there is a person who left his job as a teacher to take up dog walking. A resident of Brooklyn, Micheal Joseph now makes nearly Rs 1 crore by doing the dog walker's job.

Joseph used to work as a full-time teacher, as per New York Post. He was earning approximately Rs 30 lakh as a teacher and after his switch, now he is making around Rs 1 crore.

From this job, he has bought a house in Middleton, New Jersey, a new car and also put aside Rs 8.16 lakh aside in a college fund for his 18-month-old toddler.

Talking to the news outlet, Joseph said that he started the job as a dog walker in early 2019 as a side hustle to earn a little extra on top of his annual income as a special-needs teacher at a private school.

Many people were impressed by the training he gave to his own black Labrador, some people even asked to hire him. Once he realised the potential income in the field, he decided to switch to this job.

He started his own business, Parkside Pups in 2019 and by the end of the year he earned Rs 28.56 lakh. He had enough regular clients who paid USD 20 for 30-minute walks. Last year, Joseph made close to Rs 1 crore and said he was amazed by his lifestyle as a business owner.