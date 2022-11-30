Search icon
Man kisses massive lion, video goes viral with over 3 million views

. A shocking video of a man adoring and cuddling lion is going crazy viral on the Internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet, and this strange but adorable viral video is proof of that. So, have you ever seen a man cuddling and kissing a lion? Umm no? Well, we just saw it and would definitely love it if you watch it too. A shocking video of a man adoring and cuddling lion is going crazy viral on the Internet. The short segment is shared on Instagram by user named @lionlovershub. We are thousand percent sure that you will watch the entire footage on a loop.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lion Lovers (@lionlovershub)

The clip opens with the man kissing lion and begins pampering him without fear. The wild cat is also at ease with him. The short segment is a delight to watch because of the man's gestures and the lovely facial expressions of lion. We are sure that the video will definitely uplift your mood and soul. "When your bestie just wants cuddles" reads the video caption. 

Since being shared on November 1, the clip has garnered more than 3 million views. Netizens absolutely adored the clip and flooded the comment section with heart and love-struck emojis.  "The way he is cuddling with lion, it is so adorable to watch, isn't it?," one Instagram user said. "so so so so cute love it," another said. "Wonderful lion. It just goes to show how far a wild cat and attention can go in this world," said a third. “Aww! Cute and adorable lion," a fourth person wrote.

