Man kisses king cobra in spine-chilling viral video, netizens react

The clip, shared by @10_viper_21 on Instagram, shows a man attempting to kiss a deadly cobra on the hood.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Cobras can be dangerous reptiles, but have you ever considered kissing this deadly creature? You may be wondering why we are asking this. A video of a boy planting a kiss on a king cobra's head has gone viral on social media. Yes, you read that correctly. See it here:

The clip, shared by @10_viper_21 on Instagram, shows a man attempting to kiss a deadly king cobra on the hood. Moments later, he successfully planted a kiss on its hood leaving the internet stunned.  We know the clip will force you to watch it again and again

The video was shared seven hours ago and since then it has received more than 10k views and around 700 likes. It has also invited a huge number of comments from netizens who adored the man's courage whilesome were plain terrified. One Instagram user wrote, "Awww I love that. but its too risky." Another commenter wrote, "Ughh bro please take care don't try this again". The third comment read, "its so scary.. i am still shaking"

