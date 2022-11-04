Search icon
Man joins street musician to sing Mann Bharrya at Delhi’s CP, viral video impresses netizens

The video, shot at Delhi's CP, shows a man joining a street musician to sing the popular song 'Mann Bharrya'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: It would not be an exaggeration to say that India has an abundance of talent and this video proves it. Now a clip of two men performing a beautiful impromptu duet has gone viral on social media. The video, shot at Delhi's CP, shows a man joining a street musician to sing the popular song 'Mann Bharrya' originally sung by B Praak. There's a chance that the incredible rendition of the song will leave you speechless. The clip is shared on Instagram by a user named Ranveer Thakur and it has amassed nearly 70k views till now. 

The clip which is shot at  Delhi’s Connaught Place shows street musician sitting in a corner and playing the guitar. A few people stopped to listen as he began to sing the lyrics to the song Mann Bharryaa. A man carrying shopping bags approached the musician and began to sing along as he played the guitar. We are sure that their soothing voice will also win your heart.

The video amassed over 70,000 views after being shared online. Netizens gushed over their mesmerizing voice in the comments section. “This is so so amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “I really never seen such a beautiful video before, thanks for sharing,” posted another. “Pure and raw talent! We have so many talented people in our country” commented a third. “That has set my mood absolutely heart warming,” praised a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

 

