Viral news: A very unusual and strange incident occurred in the National Capital Region when a normal everyday incident suddenly turned out to be life-threatening. A 20-year-old man Ashu had visited his washroom just like normal days when his toilet seat blasted after he put the flush on. The incident left Ashu badly injured and was hospitalised.

Ashu’s father, Sunil Pradhan, was also left shocked after the incident and while describing the horrific time he said, “The blast left Ashu with severe burn injuries to his face and body. He was rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, where doctors confirmed he had suffered 35% burns,” said a TOI report. Notably, he clarified that Ashu neither took mobile phone nor any other gadget to the washroom while using it which meant that the explosion was not a consequence of any gadget explosion.

The incident can shock anyone as they might fear for life for using a normal place like toilets. This nature of the incident is such that it can happen anywhere at anytime.

What was the incident?

Early assessments do not point towards electric fault as the appliances at home were functioning well. The actual reason behind the incident is shocking but also very concerning. It is the building up of methane gas. Family and others have suspected that a buildup of methane gas might have been the reason because of the chocked drain and when the man flushed the toilet it would have ignited the gas which would have led to explosion. The actual events are unclear.

A local resident said, “Pipes here are not just old, but they haven’t been cleaned in years. Choked pipes can lead to the accumulation of gas, which can explode under pressure.” According to experts, methane can accumulate in sewers and confined bathroom spaces, especially in places with poor ventilation and blocked drains.

The report quoted AP Verma, a senior manager of the Greater Noida Authority, as saying, “The system is clean and functioning normally. It appears that the explosion might have resulted from some internal problem within the house.”