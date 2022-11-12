Man in Zomato T-shirt grooves on street, viral video wins internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos are the most popular on social media these days. We can see everything on the internet, from social media trends to people creating their own choreography for a song. And who doesn't enjoy grooving to Bollywood music? Recently, a video of a man wearing a Zomato t-shirt dancing in the middle of the road went viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user @Mr_LOLwa.

Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic.



Le delivery guy: pic.twitter.com/2xTpuI8dYO — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 8, 2022

The 31-second video shows the man matching his steps to the music beats playing in the background. However, neither the location nor the time of the video's production are known. There is a good chance that this man’s undying spirit and enthusiasm for the dance, will be enough for you to keep wanting to watch this video again and again.

Shared on October 2, this video has received over 1.86 lakh likes on it. It has also amassed various adorable and heartwarming comments on it.

“Such a talent ,” commented an user. “Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind.,” hilariously wrote another individual. “This is so good, he deserves a Rs. 101 tip,” posted a third.