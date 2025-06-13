A man posed as a flight attendant for six years and managed to book more than 120 flights for free. Tiron Alexander, 35, was recently convicted by a federal jury for fraudulently traveling with several major airlines. Read on to know more about this.

A man in the United States posed as a flight attendant for six years and managed to book more than 120 flights for free. Tiron Alexander, 35, was recently convicted by a federal jury for fraudulently traveling with several major airlines. He availed the flights between 2018 and 2024 from multiple US airlines. Alexander managed to get free flights by accessing websites reserved for airline crew members to book free flights using their employee benefits. Investigations into the incident revealed that while Alexander worked for an airline since late-2015, he was never a flight attendant or pilot.

Major airlines involved

The airlines that have been named in court documents included major carriers such as American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines. Alexander took 34 flights on one airline by pretending to be a flight attendant or staff member and using 30 different badge numbers and dates of hiring to make the bookings.

TSA issues statement

The US' Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a statement, saying it was pleased with the court verdict. "While Alexander was able to board flights by fraudulently obtaining a boarding pass, he underwent all applicable TSA security procedures, including ID verification and physical screening, and did not pose a threat to other airline passengers," it said.

"TSA remains dedicated to the security of the flying public and will continue to support the prosecution of those who break air travel laws."

Punishment for such crimes

The maximum sentence for such a fraud is 20 years in prison, and 10 years for entering secure airport areas under false pretenses. Both charges carry a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000 (around Rs 2.15 crore).