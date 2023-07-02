Man in red lehenga grooves to Zihaal-E-Muskin in viral video, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media platforms have become a hub for various forms of content, and dance videos, in particular, have gained significant popularity. Among the multitude of videos that flood social media feeds, there are a few exceptional ones that manage to captivate a vast audience. One such video has recently emerged and has been making waves across the internet, drawing the attention of countless viewers.

In this particular video, a man takes center stage, adorned in a striking red lehenga—a traditional Indian attire. The video, shared on the Instagram handle @amit_the_shinning_star, showcases the man seated on a serene terrace, creating an aesthetically pleasing backdrop. As the song "Zihaal-E-Miskin" by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal plays in the background, he effortlessly embraces the rhythm, matching his steps to the enchanting melody while simultaneously infusing his performance with heartfelt expressions.

Since its upload on June 5, the video has rapidly gained traction, amassing an impressive number of likes, surpassing one lakh and continuing to climb. The viewers have been enthralled by this mesmerizing display of talent and have expressed their admiration through comments.

As we explore the reactions of netizens, we find a diverse range of responses. One individual eagerly expressed their desire to learn from the dancer, exclaiming, "I also want to dance like you, please teach me." Another viewer was left in awe, simply commenting, "Just WOW," encapsulating their amazement at the dancer's skill and performance. A third admirer commended the dancer with a supportive statement, saying, "Well done, brother," highlighting their appreciation for his talent. Additionally, a fourth individual conveyed their adoration, stating, "I love your dance," further solidifying the positive reception received by the dancer.

This captivating dance performance has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the viewers, with its unique blend of skillful choreography, emotive expressions, and the striking visual contrast of the dancer's vibrant attire against the serene terrace backdrop. It serves as a testament to the power of social media in bringing forth exceptional talents and spreading joy through the viral nature of such videos.

Now, it's your turn to weigh in on this remarkable dance performance. What are your thoughts and impressions as you witness the captivating display of talent in this viral video?