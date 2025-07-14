Man in Assam goes viral after celebrating divorce with 40-litre milk bath: 'Happy Independence Day'

A video has been shared online, which allegedly shows a man named Manik Ali taking a bath with 40 litres of milk to celebrate his divorce.

In 2025, getting separated is more of a reason for sorrow; in fact, people have started celebrating separations. Recently, a man in Assam went viral after he did something similar by celebrating his divorce. However, more than celebrating the divorce, the reason he went viral was how he celebrated the big step.

A video has been shared online, which allegedly shows a man named Manik Ali taking a bath with 40 litres of milk to celebrate his divorce. According to Prag News, the man hails from Barliapar, Mukalmua.

Reportedly, the man claimed that his wife was having an affair with someone else and had run away with her lover multiple times. By going against his wife's decision, Ali was trying to 'save' the marriage for the sake of his daughter. However, when nothing changed, the two eventually got divorced, following which Ali celebrated a 'milk bath celebration'. According to The Truth India, after the divorce, the man declared his "freedom" by saying, "From today, I am free." Reportedly, Ali's daughter moved in with his ex-wife.

The video quickly went viral, garnering lakhs of views and several comments on different social media platforms.

One user said, ''He is a sensible man; neither he has done anything wrong to his wife or himself. The young generation should take this. Legal remedies are better for both sides.''

Another user wrote, ''Happy Independence Day.''

A third user commented, ''How happy he looks.''

