Watch: Man ignites the track, shatters 100-meter sprint record while on fire

New Delhi: Jonathan Vero, a 39-year-old firefighter from France, has achieved remarkable feats that have earned him a place in the record books. Breaking not just one, but two world records, Vero accomplished the longest distance full-body burn without oxygen, covering an impressive 272.25 meters, and the fastest full-body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen, completing it in just 17 seconds.

Vero, who is a professional stuntman, has always had a passion for fire since his childhood. He spends his time both extinguishing fires as a firefighter and captivating audiences with his fire shows, where he demonstrates skills such as fire juggling, fire eating, and even transforming himself into the "human torch." With a desire to push boundaries and gain recognition, he attempts these records to open doors and make his mark in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

New record: The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen - 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France)



Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance ran in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres! pic.twitter.com/J0QJsPNkPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 29, 2023

Upon achieving these world record titles, Vero expressed the significance of his performance for himself, his role as a firefighter, and the people who have supported and trained him throughout his journey.

The Guinness World Records shared a video on Twitter, announcing Vero's new records: "New record: The fastest full-body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen - 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France). Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance run in full-body burn during this attempt at 272.25 meters!"

Since its posting two days ago, the video has garnered over 2.4 million views, with the number of views continuously increasing. The post has also sparked conversations and comments from viewers who were intrigued by Vero's achievement.

Some individuals appreciated Vero's accomplishment, acknowledging the difficulty of breaking such a record. One commenter stated, "This is a Guinness World Record to break," recognizing the exceptional nature of Vero's achievement. However, not all comments were supportive, as some criticized the record as unnecessary and foolish. One person questioned the validity of such records, stating, "Why are there such idiotic records? Would be tough to top the sheer stupidity of this."

On the other hand, a third individual expressed their desire to participate and surpass Vero's record, confidently claiming they could achieve a greater distance. Their comment reflects the competitive spirit and ambition that can arise when witnessing extraordinary feats.