Watch: Man ignites the track, shatters 100-meter sprint record while on fire

Headlines

Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Asian Games 2023: India win gold in Men's Hockey, secures Paris Olympics quota after defeating Japan 5-1 in final

Shaheen Bhatt never planned on talking about her mental health until this day...

Rhea Chakraborty reacts strongly to being asked if she supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I don't want to...'

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Asian Games 2023: India win gold in Men's Hockey, secures Paris Olympics quota after defeating Japan 5-1 in final

Shaheen Bhatt never planned on talking about her mental health until this day...

Diabetes tips: 9 Healthy snacks to reduce sugar cravings

10 Cheapest currencies in the world

Ahead of World Cup, Bollywood actors who are cricket lover

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 remain missing, 3000 stranded in the state

Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Shaheen Bhatt never planned on talking about her mental health until this day...

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Man ignites the track, shatters 100-meter sprint record while on fire

Vero accomplished the longest distance full-body burn without oxygen, covering an impressive 272.25 meters, and the fastest full-body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen, completing it in just 17 seconds.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Jonathan Vero, a 39-year-old firefighter from France, has achieved remarkable feats that have earned him a place in the record books. Breaking not just one, but two world records, Vero accomplished the longest distance full-body burn without oxygen, covering an impressive 272.25 meters, and the fastest full-body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen, completing it in just 17 seconds.

Vero, who is a professional stuntman, has always had a passion for fire since his childhood. He spends his time both extinguishing fires as a firefighter and captivating audiences with his fire shows, where he demonstrates skills such as fire juggling, fire eating, and even transforming himself into the "human torch." With a desire to push boundaries and gain recognition, he attempts these records to open doors and make his mark in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

Upon achieving these world record titles, Vero expressed the significance of his performance for himself, his role as a firefighter, and the people who have supported and trained him throughout his journey.

The Guinness World Records shared a video on Twitter, announcing Vero's new records: "New record: The fastest full-body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen - 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France). Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance run in full-body burn during this attempt at 272.25 meters!"

Since its posting two days ago, the video has garnered over 2.4 million views, with the number of views continuously increasing. The post has also sparked conversations and comments from viewers who were intrigued by Vero's achievement.

Some individuals appreciated Vero's accomplishment, acknowledging the difficulty of breaking such a record. One commenter stated, "This is a Guinness World Record to break," recognizing the exceptional nature of Vero's achievement. However, not all comments were supportive, as some criticized the record as unnecessary and foolish. One person questioned the validity of such records, stating, "Why are there such idiotic records? Would be tough to top the sheer stupidity of this."

On the other hand, a third individual expressed their desire to participate and surpass Vero's record, confidently claiming they could achieve a greater distance. Their comment reflects the competitive spirit and ambition that can arise when witnessing extraordinary feats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is Draconic shower, which might cause a meteor storm? All you need to know

100 children fall ill after eating mess food in MP's Gwalior, probe ordered

Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing miner in Mission Raniganj: ‘I felt fear of death because…’ | Exclusive

Meet engineers turned YouTubers who started with just Rs 25000, now have 3.44 mn subscribers, company's valuation is...

Meet Isha Ambani's business partner who has Rs 657 crore net worth; luxury designer competing with LV, Gucci, Balenciaga

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE