Man hosts joint baby shower for all 5 women he got pregnant, internet shocked

New York musician Zeddy Will surprises the internet by hosting a joint baby shower for five women he got pregnant simultaneously.

In a surprising departure from traditional baby shower norms, New York musician Zeddy Will has become an internet sensation by hosting a joint celebration for five women he simultaneously impregnated. The unconventional event gained attention after one of the expectant mothers, Ashleigh, shared a TikTok video revealing details of the party, which took place in Queens on January 14.

The invitation for the unique baby shower featured a family photo with the caption "Welcome little Zeddy Wills 1-5," alluding to the multiple births expected by the 22-year-old musician. Alongside Ashleigh, the other four mothers-to-be are Bonnie B, Jylene Vila, Kay Marie, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti. Embracing their distinctive situation, Ashleigh's post humorously included the phrase "I guess we’re Sister Wives now."

Photos captured from the baby shower depict the women enjoying the festivities, dancing, and celebrating the imminent arrival of their children. Zeddy Will himself was featured in a photo surrounded by his partners, as Ashleigh playfully introduced him as "our baby daddy." She further conveyed the group's mutual acceptance and the advantages of their children growing up in a "big family."

The unconventional situation left many people thoroughly shocked. Numerous comments on social media suggested skepticism, with some users speculating that the entire scenario was staged for the sake of likes and attention.

Expressing disbelief, one user commented, "This is unbelievable."

Another user wrote, "I can't believe it."

A third user offered congratulations, stating, "Congratulations to all of you."