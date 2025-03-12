A car enthusiast with little knowledge of the stock market, Dillon shared pictures of the documents on social media, asking if the shares still hold value

In a surprising turn of events, a man from Chandigarh, Rattan Dillon, stumbled upon old physical shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at his home. A car enthusiast with little knowledge of the stock market, Dillon shared pictures of the documents on social media, asking if the shares still hold value.

According to the share certificates, the original purchase was made in 1988 at just Rs 10 per share. The post quickly went viral, sparking curiosity among investors. Financial experts pointed out that RIL shares now trade at over Rs 1,200 each.

We found these at home, but I have no idea about the stock market. Can someone with expertise guide us on whether we still own these shares?@reliancegroup pic.twitter.com/KO8EKpbjD3 — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) March 11, 2025

Responding to Dillon's query, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) explained how he can check the status of his shares. They advised using the search facility on the IEPFA website to verify if the shares remain under his ownership or if they have been transferred to the IEPFA due to being unclaimed.

Zerodha, India’s largest stock brokerage, also extended help in understanding the process.

A user named Tiger Ramesh estimated the potential worth of these shares. According to his calculations, considering multiple stock splits and bonus shares issued by RIL over the years, Dillon’s initial 30 shares may have grown to around 960 shares today. At current market prices, these could be worth approximately Rs 11.88 lakh.