Man helps thirsty wolk drink water from bottle in viral video, netizens say 'thankyou'

The video appears to have been filmed on a desert as the man was seen pouring water from a bottle into the wolf’s mouth

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Summer is quickly approaching. Sweat and heat waves will return soon. The vegetation and fauna are most affected during this season. Over time, the creatures have frequently left their realm in quest of water. Animals frequently suffer in the hot heat. Humans are occasionally observed providing them a helping hand. One such video is currently causing a stir on social media, which may indicate that this statement is correct. Pier Pets, a Twitter account that posts heartwarming videos, shared the heartwarming clip and it has been viewed over 105,000 times so far. The viral video shows a man offering water to a thirsty wolf in desert.

The video appears to have been filmed on a desert as the man was seen pouring water from a bottle into the wolf’s mouth. This clip might be the most incredible thing you see today. The mammal quenched its thirst as it drank to its heart’s content.

The video has gone viral on social media as it has been viewed over 105,000 times so far and also garnered around 2,000 likes. Social media users were delighted and thanked the man for helping the thirsty wolf.

Here's what people commented:

