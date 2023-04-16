Man helps thirsty wolk drink water from bottle in viral video, netizens say 'thankyou'

screengrab

New Delhi: Summer is quickly approaching. Sweat and heat waves will return soon. The vegetation and fauna are most affected during this season. Over time, the creatures have frequently left their realm in quest of water. Animals frequently suffer in the hot heat. Humans are occasionally observed providing them a helping hand. One such video is currently causing a stir on social media, which may indicate that this statement is correct. Pier Pets, a Twitter account that posts heartwarming videos, shared the heartwarming clip and it has been viewed over 105,000 times so far. The viral video shows a man offering water to a thirsty wolf in desert.

He found a thirsty wolf in the desert and gave him some water pic.twitter.com/fK7e3L8ch9 March 21, 2023

The video appears to have been filmed on a desert as the man was seen pouring water from a bottle into the wolf’s mouth. This clip might be the most incredible thing you see today. The mammal quenched its thirst as it drank to its heart’s content.

The video has gone viral on social media as it has been viewed over 105,000 times so far and also garnered around 2,000 likes. Social media users were delighted and thanked the man for helping the thirsty wolf.

Here's what people commented:

You see a wild animal like that, you avoid it! — Duck Wings (@duckwings1) March 21, 2023

This is the kind of kindness we need in the world. ee my bio bro — @ET43109639) March 22, 2023

A Coyote you Mean ! Still awesome tho ! https://t.co/60Bx7BODFT — Drop Em (@GameCockFBFan) March 21, 2023