Man grows heaviest strawberry in the world at 289 grams, sets new Guinness World Record – WATCH

An Israeli man named Ariel Chahi has become the holder of the world record for growing the heaviest strawberry in the world. Chahi’s fruit weighed an astonishing 289 g (10.19 oz) on February 12, 2021, as revealed by Guinness World Records.

The giant strawberry is 4 centimetres thick, 18 centimetres in length and has a circumference of 34 centimetres.

The strawberry was grown as part of the family business of the man in a farm located in Israel’s Kadima-Zoran region.

For a perspective, an iPhone XR was weighed alongside the strawberry which is nearly 100 grams heavier than the smartphone.

The variety to which the strawberry belongs to is called Ilan, which is known for growing large fruits, GWR said in a blog. A video of the weighing was uploaded on the GWR Instagram handle. Check it out here:

Why did the strawberry grow so big?

Dr. Nir Dai, who originally bred this particular variety of strawberries, said that the weather was particularly cold in late January and early February during this year’s strawberry season. The fruit developed slowly and took over 45 days from flowering, which resulted in it becoming giant-sized when ripe. The giant strawberry is the product of multiple of the berries fusing into one and growing together. Along with the stem, the strawberry weighs 299 grams.

Previous record for heaviest strawberry

The earlier record was held by a Japanese person called Koji Nakao who grew a strawberry of a Japanese variety called Amaou, weighing 250 grams back in January 2015.