Man grooves to Hai Rama on treadmill, viral video takes internet by storm

Case in point, a video showing a man dancing to Rangeela's Hai Rama while on a treadmill has gone crazy viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Many people enjoy dancing to popular songs and posting videos of themselves on Instagram. While some of those videos are simply entertaining to watch, others leave people speechless. Case in point, a video showing a man dancing to Rangeela's Hai Rama while on a treadmill has gone crazy viral on social media.


Alok Sharma, an Instagram user and dancer, shared the video on his personal page. The video shows him performing incredible steps to the retro song while on a treadmill. The best part of the clip was that the treadmill did not detract from his acing the hook step of the song. "Hai Rama," Alok captioned the clip.

The video was shared on November 9. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip also garnered more than 20k views. Netizens praised him in the comments section after thoroughly enjoying his performance.


“Dekh kar bhaiya bahut acche aapki video bahut acche nice bro,” wrote an Instagram user. “Me Gujarat se hu aapki real best hai bro,” shared another. “Bhai aap d I d me kyo nahi try karte .. amazing dance so beautiful,” expressed a third. Many uses praised him by posting heart or fire emoticons. 

