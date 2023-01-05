Search icon
Man grooves to Amitabh Bachchan’s Khaike Paan Banaras Wala in viral video, netizens say 'chaa gaye uncle'

His dance is so fine that you may want to get up and groove along with him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

New Delhi: We've all seen people overcome their shyness by dancing with zeal, energy, and enthusiasm. When such incidents are recorded on video and made public, they make for fascinating viewing. Like this video of a man shaking his legs to Amitabh Bachchan’s famous song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from the 1978 film Don.  His dance is so fine that you may want to get up and groove along with him. No, we're not joking. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Wedding Dance India and it has taken the internet by storm. 

In the video, an elderly man, donning a black colored suit, is seen grooving in what appears to be a wedding function on Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from the 1978 film Don. He grooved with such passion and enthusiasm that you'll want to watch the video on repeat. His lively dance moves are intuitive and flawless, exemplifying that one's sense of enjoyment is not defined by age. "Nobody breaks the Energy of this Man" reads the video caption. 

The video has garnered over 190,000 likes and is still growing. People on the internet were astounded by the man's incredible dancing abilities and took to the comment sections to express their feelings.

"Uncle ki body bhale hi thodi old hai but engine bilkul Naya hai abhi," one person wrote in the Instagram comments. "Aesa hi hona chahiye har Kisi ko jindadil," a second person added. "Aapne prove kar diya ki age is just a number," a third person said. "This is so so so excellent," a fourth user added.

