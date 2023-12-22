Headlines

Man gives triple talaq on WhatsApp after wife donates kidney to her brother

In UP's Gonda, a 40-year-old woman was given triple talaq via WhatsApp by her husband. This happened because she refused to ask her elder brother for Rs 40 lakh in exchange for donating her kidney to him.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

In UP's Gonda district, a distressing incident unfolded when a man, working in Saudi Arabia, divorced his wife through triple talaq over a WhatsApp call. The reason behind this abrupt action was his wife's selfless act of donating one of her kidneys to her ailing brother.

Residing in Bairiyahi village under Dhanepur police station, the wife informed her husband about her kidney donation to her brother, who was battling a severe health condition. Upon hearing this, the husband pressured her to ask for Rs 40 lakh in exchange for her kidney from her brother. However, she firmly refused to comply with his demand.

The consequence of her refusal was the husband resorting to 'triple talaq' over a WhatsApp call. Despite existing laws against such practices, cases of 'triple talaq' sporadically emerge in UP, highlighting the persistent challenges.

The woman, named Tarannum, faced the aftermath of the divorce as she was sent away by her in-laws and is presently residing with her parents. Tarannum had been married to Mohammad Rasheed of Jaitapur village for around 25 years. Five years into their marriage, due to Tarannum's inability to conceive, Rasheed married another woman and moved to Saudi Arabia for work.

Tarannum's decision to donate her kidney came from her concern for her elder brother, Mohammad Shakir, a tailor based in Mumbai, who was suffering from a kidney disorder. Despite consulting her husband beforehand, his stance shifted post-donation. He began pressuring her to ask for a substantial sum from her brother, leading to their marital breakdown and the subsequent triple talaq.

 

 

 

