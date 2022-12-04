Search icon
Man gives lion cub bath, viral video will tug at your heartstrings

The viral video shows a man giving bath to a lion cub.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Man gives lion cub bath, viral video will tug at your heartstrings
Screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous animal clips on the Internet that can make anyone's day better. Only a few of these videos, however, are also emotional. Just like this adorable video posted on Instagram by @justt.animals. The video, which shows a man giving a bath to a lion cub, has gone viral. Take a look at this:

The viral video shows a man giving bath to a lion cub. As the video progresses, he fondles the cub with his hands and begins to pamper him without fear. The big cat is also at ease with him. The man's gestures and the cub's endearing facial expressions make the video a joy to watch.

The video has been posted on Instagram on November 24 and since then, has garnered numerous reactions from netizens who couldn't stop praising the man for his compassionate efforts while some showered love for the cub. This video is so very special," one Instagram user wrote. "I could watch for hours...... It's really quite lovely. Wonderfully captured on film. Thank you for everything you do Cubs are such sensitive, gentle, and peaceful creatures. thank you for sharing this lovely clip," says another.

