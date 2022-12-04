Man gives bath to king cobra with bare hands, viral video terrifies internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: The king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes, and just seeing one can be frightening. However, now a hair-raising video has captured the astonishing sight of a man giving a 'bath' to a huge king cobra in a bathroom and the footage of the same is going crazy viral on social media. User named 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' shared the clip on Twitter and it has garnered more than 24,000 views.

The viral video shows a man pouring water on the snake's head while the reptile remains motionless and shows no signs of aggression. The man, who appears to be snake-handling trained, is then seen carefully petting the massive snake and pouring another bucket of water on its head to finish the bathing session. "Bathing the poor snake with water in this cold," reads the video caption.

Read: 'Don't showcase your legs here': England commentator trolled for sunbathing in bikini in Pakistan

Since being posted on November 2, the 22-second-long video has gone viral on Twitter with over 24,000 views and dozens of shocking comments admiring the man's courage. This is so crazy.. I can't believe.. this is unbelievable,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very brave of him...and such an amazing watch..thank you,” wrote another. “If you help any animal he cant hurts you but you help a human he definitely bites you” expressed a third. “This is irresponsible behavior and it’s irresponsible to share such videos, especially from an officer like yourself. The King Cobra is a venomous snake! Such videos might mislead people into thinking it’s ok to do this, but DO NOT DO THIS. Don’t let such videos inspire you.,” commented a fourth.

Earlier also, the video of a man giving a head bath to a snake on a hot summer day went viral. Take a look here: