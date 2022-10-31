Search icon
Man gets unexpected email from thief who stole his laptop, netizens on Twitter sympathise

"They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now," description to the screenshot on Twitter read.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

(Picture: @Zweli_Thixo)

Zweli Thixo, a Twitter user, revealed an email he received from a thief who took the laptop, which contained his study proposal. The thief apologised for the theft and stated that they 'have been struggling to make ends meet.' The thief did, however, promise to transfer data if the owner required them.

"They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now," the description said beside the screenshot.

The thief's email said, "Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it and if (there) are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12.00 since I have found a customer. Once again ngiyacolisa bro." The subject line read, "Sorry for the laptop."

People on Twitter expressed their sympathies to the man who stole the laptop. One wrote, “The person has a heart, clearly they were really desperate.”

“The person has a heart, clearly they were really desperate”, another user wrote.

“Whoever stole it has a Good heart he is just desperate for money just make a deal with him on how much he wants to bring back the laptop”, wrote someone.

