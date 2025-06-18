The court emphasised that the employers are legally bound to pay the salaries on time.

A firm in Abu Dhabi has been ordered by the court to pay AED 110,400 (approximately Rs 26 lakh) as unpaid wages and salary to the employee who was given an offer later but was never allowed to start work.

Unpaid wages

As per the report of The Khaleej Times, the employee filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that despite signing a fixed-term contract that included a basic salary of 7,200 AED and a total compansation of 24,000 AED, his firm kept postposning is joing date and was dinied salary between November 11, 2024 to April 7, 2025.

Disappointed by the delays, the unnamed employee took the firm to court to claim his unpaid salary.

What did the court say

“It was clear from the wage report, the employment contract, and the supporting documents submitted through the case management system that the delay in starting work was due to the employer,” the court stated.

The court emphasised that the employers are legally bound to pay the salaries on time. “Employers are obligated to pay wages on time under labour laws,” the court added.

In defence, the company argued that the employee never showed up to work, hence the employee was not entitled to the full salary. However, the count stated that it was the company who is responsible for delaying his joining.

