Man gets Rs 25,000 as 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund' after his girlfriend cheats on him

On Twitter, a young man claimed that he got Rs 25,000 after breaking up with his girlfriend. He says that the girlfriend first cheated on him, so he got this amount under the 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

A young man shared his breakup story on social media. He claimed that he got Rs 25,000 after breaking up with his girlfriend. The young man says that his girlfriend first cheated on him, so he got this amount under the 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund'.

In fact, the young man and the woman came up with the idea of 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund' when the situation of breakup came with mutual consent. Under this, both used to deposit Rs 500 every month in a joint account. It was decided that the one who gets cheated first will get all this money.

This tweet of Prateek became viral on social media. It has got more than 7 lakh views. Hundreds of users have given feedback on this.

 

 

Prateek wrote in his tweet – I got 25 thousand rupees because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started, we started depositing Rs 500 every month in a joint account and made a rule that whoever gets cheated will take the entire money. It was named 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund'.

In another tweet, Prateek said- Why do girls think that they can get the benefit of Heartbreak Insurance Fund in a relationship. This policy is only for the faithful people.

