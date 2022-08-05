Man gets fired after he reaches 20 minutes late to work for first time in 7 years

Photo: Pixabay

Discipline matters for a few companies and deducting the salary of employees for arriving late to work is a common practice for some of them. But now a man was allegedly fired by his employer for being late to work by just 20 minutes.

The man had been working in the company for over seven years and it was for the first time that he was late to work, according to a Reddit post.

The incident was shared by one of his colleagues on Reddit with the caption: “Co-worker who has never been late in 7+ years, gets fired for the first time being late…".

In the post, the user shared that the employee who was fired was late for the first time. He also posted that as a mark of protest, all the company employees have decided to come late to the office until the person is rehired by the company.

“Tomorrow, me and all my co-workers will be late and will continue to come in late until they rehire him," the post read.

