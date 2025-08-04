Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...

Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
VIRAL
A man turns creative with an old fridge as he turns it into a quirky, chic and artistic piece of a shoe rack. After washing, polishing and painting it, the fridge changed its identity to a new shoe rack. Actor Aparshakti Khurana praised his creativity.
In our houses, we have a separate place for everything—a dustbin for garbage, laundry bags for used clothes, a study table for keeping books, a refrigerator for storing cooked food, and a shoe rack for shoes. However, a man became a little creative with how he keeps his things. To turn messier places in the house to a more clean, hygienic and usable areas, a man started keeping his crocs in the refrigerator. This is as true as it's shocking. But how did he get this idea?
He shared a video on Instagram where the creator revealed that he had a habit of throwing his Crocs anywhere in the house. He then thought of sorting the mess, and when he found an old fridge in the trash, his mind sparked with an idea, and he decided to turn it to something more useful and collaborate between his shoes and the fridge.
He started revamping the fridge into a new cabinet for shoes by thoroughly washing the fridge first. He then exchanged the fridge shelves that were attached to it for custom wooden sliders. He then began treating the dents and rusty flakes coming off with iron-based putty. He rested the surface to be dried overnight, and then very carefully, smoothly sanded it, then polished with a white primer, and then sanded again for a smoother base.
After being washed and smoothed, he began painting the fridge to give it a chic look as he painted it with a Madhubani art design, a traditional Indian folk art style of Bihar. It was turned into an artistic piece with a varnish matte finish or lacquer, peel-and-stick tiles, hooks, decals, and wooden legs, which changed its former identity and given a totally new one. It was no more a fridge or a kitchen appliance.
Social media reactions
His creativity gave a new idea and a way to use things differently. Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana was impressed and commented, “Tooo good! Whatta Collab." Also, Jheel Mehta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah appreciated the innovation, writing, “Amazing creativity!" A user wrote, "Woow that's incredible". Another wrote, "Damn !!! How can someone be so creative ?