Man gets attack by angry mama swan while saving its baby, adorable viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The majority of parents are protective of their children. However, this parental instinct is not limited to humans; it also governs animal responses. In a display of paternal emotions, a mother swan attacked a man who was trying to save its baby that was stuck in a fence.

Man saves a baby swan while it’s mom is being a mama... God bless him! pic.twitter.com/lTblUoKXwm — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 2, 2023

The recording begins with the man attempting to free a baby swam caught in the middle of a wired fence. As the man tries to pull the baby out, the mother rushes to peck him and tries again. However, the man successfully saves the baby, who joins its siblings and the mother. The video was shot in 2014 and was shared on Twitter by The Figen.

The clip for obvious reasons went viral online. People couldn't stop praising the man's generosity and left heart emojis in the comments section to show their appreciation for the adorable video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“That's a real Man,” wrote an Instagram user. “This clip made my day.. so adorable,” shared another. “OMGso so sweet,” posted a third. Many reacted to the video with heart or clap emoticons