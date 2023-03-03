Search icon
Man gets attack by angry mama swan while saving its baby, adorable viral video

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Man gets attack by angry mama swan while saving its baby, adorable viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: The majority of parents are protective of their children. However, this parental instinct is not limited to humans; it also governs animal responses. In a display of paternal emotions, a mother swan attacked a man who was trying to save its baby that was stuck in a fence. 

The recording begins with the man attempting to free a baby  swam caught in the middle of a wired fence. As the man tries to pull the baby out, the mother rushes to peck him and tries again. However, the man successfully saves the baby, who joins its siblings and the mother. The video was shot in 2014 and was shared on Twitter by The Figen.

The clip for obvious reasons went viral online. People couldn't stop praising the man's generosity and left heart emojis in the comments section to show their appreciation for the adorable video. 

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“That's a real Man,” wrote an Instagram user. “This clip made my day.. so adorable,” shared another. “OMGso so sweet,” posted a third. Many reacted to the video with heart or clap emoticons

