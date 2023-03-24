Man fuses ice cream cone with noodles, viral video is a nightmare for foodies

screengrab

New Delhi: There are certain dishes on this planet that lift your faith in humanity, and we have the ideal example for you. Foodies should close their eyes at this point. Well, a video of a 'noodles ice cream' has gone viral online and netizens are super disgusted. The clip was posted on Instagram by a user named Andre Sarwono and has been viewed over 1 million times.

The video starts off with a man melting ice cream cones in a pan. As the video progresses, he adds noodles, chilli sauce, and eventually salt. He then gives it a thorough mix before plating it near the end of the video. “Noodle ice cream is so unique…,” reads the video caption.

The video has elicited a wide range of reactions and numerous comments. While one section of the internet was completely disgusted by the strange concoction, another section voiced eagerness to sample the dish.



"Please stop," one person said. "Use me as a dislike button," said another. "No way," said a third. "This is illegal," a fourth person said.