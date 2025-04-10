Disheartened with visa issues, an Indian man decided to move back from the United States - a decision that made him "extremely frustrated".

Disheartened with visa issues, an Indian man decided to move back from the United States - a decision that made him "extremely frustrated". In a social media post, the man shared his ordeals of the visa hurdles and returning to India. He revealed that he chose to come back to India to be with his family.

"I had an option of moving to Paris for 1.5 years and then return to the US but I didn’t want to be at the mercy of US immigration again, especially in the current circumstances. I begged and pleaded with my company to let me work from India but they didn’t budge," he said.

Having returned to India, the man applied for a new job and started working here. However, the work culture and environment left him "burnt out".

"It’s been 2 weeks and I’m already feeling burnt out. I hate it here. Initially, I wasn’t missing the US at all. The freedom, the weekend lifestyle those never appealed to me anyway and I’ve accepted like traffic and pollution. But, after work, I’m feeling extremely frustrated and almost regretful that I should have chosen the Paris option instead," he said.

The man further revealed that he feels like he made the wrong choice.

"Even though some days were hectic, the people made it feel worth it. I actively decided on being with my parents and moving back home since are they’re getting older. But now feels like if I make the wrong choice. I don’t know, I feel so torn and frustrated with people here," he said.

While some sympathised with him, many others suggested he give himself some time to settle in and adapt to the environment here.