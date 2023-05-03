Man from Mumbai beautifully plays Tum Tak on violin at Banaras ghat, yes it's viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Music is known to cross cultural and linguistic boundaries. Many individuals like listening to music from many parts of the world. In truth, certain songs simply touch many people's hearts. So, a video of a man playing Tum Tak on a violin at a ghat in Banaras has gone viral on the internet. It will also calm your soul. We're certain!

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Yadnesh Raikar and it has amassed a whopping 26,000 likes. Yadnesh can be seen in the video sitting at a ghat in Banaras with his violin. He was playing Raanjhanaa's popular song Tum Tak, which we ended up listening to on repeat. In his bio, the man describes himself as a musician, violinist, and composer from Mumbai.

"Banaras jaake yeh nahi bajaya toh kya kiya!" reads the video caption.

After being shared online, the video received around 3 lakh views. Instagram users were awestruck and lauded Yadnesh in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "the way you played the word "meri" i could listen to it a thousand times." A second added, "I'll put my money on this: next trending viral reel audio!! made my day more beautiful." A third shared, "It was a pleasure shooting this hope we will upload a duo super soon ." Some others reacted using heart emojis.