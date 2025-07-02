Man forced to sell Rs 84 lakh Mercedes in perfect condition for just Rs 2.5 lakh due to...

Delhi man forced to sell his Rs 84 lakh Mercedes for just Rs 2.5 lakh due to new government rule banning fuel for...

For many people, owning a Mercedes-Benz is a dream come true. It’s a luxury that not everyone can afford. Now, imagine finally buying your dream car for Rs 84 lakh and then having to sell it just a few years later for only Rs 2.5 lakh. That’s exactly what happened to a man named Varun Vij in Delhi.

Varun bought a Mercedes-Benz ML350 in 2015, and it was the first luxury car he ever owned. It brought great joy to his entire family. He had many emotional memories attached to the car. At the time, his son was in a hostel, and every week Varun would drive the car for nearly 7 to 8 hours to pick him up. The car became a part of their routine and family life.

Even after 10 years, the car was in excellent condition. There were no issues with the engine or performance. He had only changed the tyres and kept it properly serviced. Despite all this, he was forced to sell his beloved car for just Rs 2.5 lakh. In fact, even at that price, no one was interested in buying it. He had no choice but to let it go.

The reason behind this heartbreaking decision is a new rule by the Delhi government, which came into effect on 1 July. According to this rule, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel in Delhi. This order was made under the instructions of the Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) to reduce pollution in the city.

As a result, many people in Delhi are now selling their older vehicles. Varun Vij’s story is just one among many. He said he tried to renew his car’s registration, but couldn’t succeed.

Now, Varun has bought a brand-new electric vehicle worth Rs 62 lakh. It runs completely on electricity. He hopes to drive this car for at least the next 20 years—unless a new policy forces him to do otherwise. He also shared that many people have been calling him for advice, as they too are facing the same issue with their older vehicles.

While he understands the need for government policies to tackle pollution, selling his dream car at such a low price still feels like a painful compulsion.