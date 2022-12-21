Man flawlessly drapes saree at shop, viral video impresses netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you've ever been to a saree store, you've probably seen the salesmen try on the saree on themselves to show what it will look like when you wear it. And they do it quite effortlessly, which is admirable. However, some salespeople go above and beyond to persuade their customers that an ensemble is simply the best one for them. Now a recent video showing something similar has gone crazy viral on Twitter, and the internet is applauding the man for perfectly draping the saree in seconds.

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The viral video shows a man, who appears to be a shopkeeper, standing on a table and neatly setting the pleats of a black saree. Pleats hold the entire ensemble together. He also tucks the saree in and then fixes from the side to give the outfit a more polished appearance. Then he adjusts the pallu to the proper length. The fact that he does all of these processes so efficiently, making it appear extremely easy and smooth, drew the attention of the internet. The clip is shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Bro almost made me want to buy it,”

Needless to mention the short clip went crazy viral on social media and it has garnered more than views. Netizens were highly impressed by man's sales skills, others said they were willing to buy the saree even if they didn't want it.

“He is so talented,” wrote a Twitter user. “Saradar ji mauj kardi,” joked another. “This is so so impressive,” expressed a third. Wow it is so amazing” commented a fourth.