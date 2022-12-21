Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Man flawlessly drapes saree at shop, viral video impresses netizens

In the clip, the man can be seen draping a black sequined saree with the utmost precision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Man flawlessly drapes saree at shop, viral video impresses netizens
Screengrab

New Delhi: If you've ever been to a saree store, you've probably seen the salesmen try on the saree on themselves to show what it will look like when you wear it. And they do it quite effortlessly, which is admirable. However, some salespeople go above and beyond to persuade their customers that an ensemble is simply the best one for them. Now a recent video showing something similar has gone crazy viral on Twitter, and the internet is applauding the man for perfectly draping the saree in seconds.

The viral video shows a man, who appears to be a shopkeeper, standing on a table and neatly setting the pleats of a black saree. Pleats hold the entire ensemble together. He also tucks the saree in and then fixes from the side to give the outfit a more polished appearance. Then he adjusts the pallu to the proper length. The fact that he does all of these processes so efficiently, making it appear extremely easy and smooth, drew the attention of the internet. The clip is shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Bro almost made me want to buy it,” 

Needless to mention the short clip went crazy viral on social media and it has garnered more than views. Netizens were highly impressed by man's sales skills, others said they were willing to buy the saree even if they didn't want it.

“He is so talented,” wrote a Twitter user. “Saradar ji mauj kardi,” joked another. “This is so so impressive,” expressed a third. Wow it is so amazing” commented a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
In pics: 6 times TikTok star Sofia Ansari set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in: How to check, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.