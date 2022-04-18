Man fishing from window with drone amid lockdown in Shanghai, watch viral video

(Image Source: Twitter@RodZeidan)

Shanghai, China's largest city in terms of population, is facing one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks. The government has imposed strict lockdown restrictions in the city. Around 25 million residents of Shanghai are confined to their homes since the last two months and are having trouble getting even necessary items like food.

Sometimes for days they have to go without food or necessities. Amid the surge in cases, three people were confirmed dead here on Sunday. The local administration claims that this is the first death due to Covid-19 after the lockdown imposed in the city.

Read | 'Alien footprints': Here's how netizens react to NASA image of Mars crater

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on Twitter that shows a man fishing from his window with a drone amid lockdown in Shanghai. The video was tweeted by Rodrigo Zeidan, an Associate Professor at the New York University Shanghai. "Grocery shopping in Shanghai, 2022 edition," read the caption.

The multi-rotor aircraft doubled as fishing gear for a starved resident in a high-rise building. The drone's reflection is clearly visible on the pool's surface as it descends to lower a bait attached to it with a string. A fish follows it across the pool and gets hooked to the string. The video has received over 344.1K views and 5,182 Likes so far.

The now-viral video has sparked many reactions on the internet and most are hilarious. "The fish seem to be as hungry as the humans," wrote one user. "Grand Theft Fish," wrote another. "Imagine waking up and seeing a fish flying through the air," commented a third.

Many videos from Shanghai have gone viral during the stringent lockdown. Previously, in another viral video a man was seen helping 'walk' his dog inside the premises of his building by letting him down through his third-floor window using an elongated string.