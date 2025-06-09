In a post on X, investor Sourav Dutta recounted the story of a Reddit user who inherited JSW Steel shares from his father. The father had initially purchased these shares in 1990 for Rs 1 lakh.

A man recently found a substantial fortune after discovering old JSW Steel share certificates that his father had bought in the 1990s for just Rs 1 lakh. After holding the shares for three decades, they are now worth crores, generating "generational wealth" and attracting significant attention on social media. This remarkable event underscores the benefits of long-term investing, demonstrating how patience can lead to exceptional financial gains.

In a post on X, investor Sourav Dutta recounted the story of a Reddit user who inherited JSW Steel shares from his father. The father had initially purchased these shares in 1990 for Rs 1 lakh. Today, the value of those shares is estimated to be around Rs 80 crore.

"Guy on Reddit discovered JSW shares bought by his dad in the 1990s for ₹1L. Worth ₹80Cr today. Power of buy right sell after 30yrs," investor Sourav Dutta wrote on X.

The story gained traction on X, with users discussing the advantages of long-term investing. Many congratulated the Reddit user and shared their own success stories from buy-and-hold strategies, emphasising the potential for substantial returns through patience and consistency.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Power of Buy Right, Forget for generations and hope that the company doesn’t go bankrupt (as someone from the next 2 generations wants to post it on Reddit of the future for engagement'.

“Don't be in a rush to sell good businesses. If fundamentals are intact, let time do the heavy lifting. This is not just investing, this is legacy creation,”said a third user.

A third user wrote, "Now, he can retire and live his life peacefully. Even can make a good business from it, a huge congratulations to him."

"People don't realise how stock splits, bonuses and dividends add up over time, it's magical,"another commented.

JSW steel share price

Meanwhile, JSW Steel shares concluded the trading session on Friday with a 3.70 percent increase, closing at Rs 1,004.50, up from the previous close of Rs 968.65.

Since their introduction to the Indian stock market in 1996, the Iron and Steel manufacturer's shares have provided investors with a total return of 4,865 percent on their investments. The shares were trading below Rs 20 each after their initial listing on the BSE in 1996.

JSW Steel shares have yielded investors returns exceeding 430 percent over the past five years and 9.70 percent in the last year. Year-to-date (YTD), the shares have seen a gain of over 10 percent in 2025 and are trading 2.56 percent higher over the last five trading sessions.

The stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 1,074.15 on March 25, 2025, with the 52-week low recorded at ₹854.35 on August 5, 2024, according to BSE data. As of the market close on Friday, June 6, 2025, the company's market capitalization exceeded Rs 2.45 lakh crore.