Viral video: Man finds giant snake in his room, what happens next will send shivers down your spine!

A video of a man spotting a shredded-skin snake in his room has gone viral on the internet.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Viral video: Man finds giant snake in his room, what happens next will send shivers down your spine!
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
In a bizarre incident, a man spotted shredded-skin snake in his room and later found it hidden behind a cabinet. What has shocked the internet is that the man, having found the snake, pulled it out and wrapped it around his body. 

The video that has gone viral on the internet has left the netizens stunned. 

An Instagram user, under the name Joey Josselson who is a US Navy nuclear tech, shared the video on the social media platform. 

 

 

The video begins with Joey spotting the snake skin right in the corner beside his bed. As the video progresses, he turned the flashlight on to find the intruder. Later, it was found lurking behind a cabinet in his room. 

Joey pulled it out, wrapped it around his body as he stood before the mirror to click pictures with the giant reptile. 

“It’s kind of cool, but I think I am not going to keep it. He hasn’t bitten me yet,” Joey says in the video. The video was captioned, “You won’t believe what was hiding in my bedroom". 

Moreover, Joey Josselson identifies himself as a 'reptile keeper' in his Instagram bio. 

The chilling encounter of the man with the giant snake has left the netizens in awe. Many of them have expressed astonishment while several others have praised the man for his 'cool' behaviour. 

A user commented, "Adopt him if you have nothing to do". 

Another user wrote, "Cool man". 

"He’s like, Dude! We have been roommates for 3 months! Where the hell have you been?” a third added. 

Another user hilariously commented, “I have one question: are you charging them rent?”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
