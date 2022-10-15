Search icon
Man feeds water to thirsty cobra, viral video impresses Internet

The viral video shows a man gently tipping a plastic bottle towards the venomous snake to offer it water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Humanity and patience are two qualities that the world desperately needs, and this video of a man with a cobra perfectly exemplifies both. The viral video shows a man gently tipping a plastic bottle towards the venomous snake to offer it water. The thirsty reptile can also be seen peacefully gulping the water. This heartwarming video with a big lesson is touching many people's hearts online. Take a look here:

The video appears to have been shot in a forest setting, with a man holding a bottle of water in front of a cobra and aiding the reptile in quenching its thirst. He slightly tilted the bottle and held it close to the cobra's mouth so the snake could drink easily.

The video makes for a beautiful watch and has collected over 2k likes since it was shared. Netizens have left several comments about the beautiful gesture. "It's the first time I've seen a snake gulp water...I'd heard snakes couldn't drink. Thank you for sharing this...unless you are an expert, it is risky to follow this "one of the users mentioned. “So beautiful,” says a user. “So adorable,” comments another. “Wow... i loved it,” posts a third. “god bless this noble man,” writes a fourth.

 

