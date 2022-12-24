Man feeds pizza to bear, viral video divides internet

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Animals are incredibly cute, and let's confront it that most of us looooove fluffy, cuddly animals in the wild. And, especially if they are babies, we sometimes want to touch and pet them. However, we must refrain from approaching them, let alone cuddling or petting them. Now, a video reminding you of this is going viral on social media, and it might make you jump-scare. The viral video features a man feeding a bear with pizza. Yes you heard it right. Before we say anything, you should watch the clip first:

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by a user who goes by @animalsoont. The video opens with a bear charging at a man. A few moments later, the man came to a halt and fed the bear a pizza. It may sound strange, but this is exactly what happened. The bear ate the pizza calmly, and its facial expressions are simply adorable to watch. "BEAR is happy with Pizza not with me ." reads the video caption.

Since being shared on December 2, the video has raked up more than 12,000 views and shows no signs of slowing down. The short segment triggered an array of reactions. Many netizens took to the comment section to share their reactions. One user wrote, "This is so shocking...please dont consider wild animals as joke..it can be very dangerous" "Jyada hoshiar banne ki chakar mei jaan jayegi kabhi.. tooo risky" another user said. "Bear will be bear don't try to with play it" said the third user.

Earlier also, a clip of a man petting lion cubs on a car boot went crazy viral on the social media. The video shows the man petting one of the lion cubs who is sitting on the boot of a car. After a few seconds, one of them starts growling. As the man tries to pet it, it charges at him, ready to attack, but he saves the day by quickly backing up. Watch the clip here: