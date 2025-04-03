In the video, the man is seen sitting close to the giant snake, initially trying to pet it.

A jaw-dropping video has taken social media by storm, showing a man fearlessly taming a massive cobra. The clip, shared on Instagram by the handle PANJI PETUALANG, has garnered over three million views, leaving viewers amazed and terrified.

In the video, the man is seen sitting close to the giant snake, initially trying to pet it. The cobra appeared aggressive at first but gradually calmed down, allowing the man to rest his head against it. The intense yet mesmerizing moment had viewers holding their breath.

Netizens reaction

The video sparked a wave of reactions online. One user wrote, “I am dead scared of snakes! First time I found them kinda cute.” Another joked, “Bro, why are you still playing with your ex?” Some praised the man’s confidence, with one commenting, “Jokes apart, this guy has a very strong and positive aura, spiritually awakened soul.” Others were left in disbelief, as one user admitted, “For 15 seconds I stopped breathing.” Another simply stated, “Bro successfully tamed a King Cobra.”

