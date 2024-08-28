Twitter
Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Man fearlessly rubs giant tiger's belly, viral video leaves internet stunned

A viral video shared on X by user @AMAZlNGNATURE shows a man rubbing a giant tiger's belly, leaving the internet both amazed and concerned.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

Man fearlessly rubs giant tiger's belly, viral video leaves internet stunned
A video of a man fearlessly rubbing the belly of a giant tiger has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers both amazed and bewildered. Shared on the platform X by user @AMAZlNGNATURE, the clip has garnered over 200,000 views and continues to climb.

The footage shows the man calmly stroking the tiger's stomach while the massive feline, seemingly enjoying the interaction, remains completely relaxed and non-aggressive. This surprising display of trust between human and predator has sparked widespread discussion online.

The video, which has taken the internet by storm, has drawn mixed reactions from viewers. While some are in awe of the rare connection between the man and the tiger, others expressed concern over the potential risks involved.

 Reactions from netizens:
"This is both amazing and terrifying at the same time!" one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who couldn't believe their eyes.

Another said, "That tiger must really trust the guy. Otherwise, this could've ended badly!"

A third added, "People shouldn’t forget that these are wild animals. Just because it looks calm doesn’t mean it's safe."

"I'm shocked, but I can’t stop watching it. This man is either incredibly brave or just reckless!" someone commented, highlighting the ongoing debate about the man's decision.

A fifth user remarked, "The bond between humans and animals can be so powerful. But, man, this is next level!"

"I’d never dare to do something like this. I’d rather watch from a safe distance," another person chimed in, sharing a more cautious viewpoint.

