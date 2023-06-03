Man fearlessly grabs king cobra barehanded, viral video sparks internet outrage

screengrab

New Delhi: Snakes have long been a subject of fear and fascination for many people. While some individuals may keep them as pets or have a fondness for them, others prefer to maintain a safe distance. For those who fall into the latter category, there is a viral video circulating online that challenges their fear. However, it is important to note that the video has sparked controversy and divided opinions.

In this peculiar clip, a man is captured catching a king cobra with his bare hands. The sheer audacity of this act has caught the attention of viewers, making the video go viral. However, what has stirred up the most controversy is the manner in which the man grips the king cobra tightly near its neck. This action has provoked anger and concern among netizens who are passionate about animal welfare.

The video, shared on Instagram by Nick the Wrangler, has ignited a heated debate on the internet. While some viewers may find the man's ability to handle a venomous snake with such confidence and skill impressive, others are outraged by what they perceive as mistreatment of the snake.

It is crucial to consider the complexities surrounding wildlife interactions, especially when it comes to potentially dangerous animals like the king cobra. Professionals who handle snakes are often trained and possess the necessary expertise to ensure their safety as well as the welfare of the animals. However, it is equally important to approach such situations with caution and respect for the well-being of the animals involved.

The viral video of the man catching a king cobra with his bare hands has garnered an astonishing 22 million views, indicating its widespread popularity. As expected, such a controversial video has sparked a variety of responses and comments from social media users.

One concerned user expressed their worry about the well-being of the snake, asking, "Does that hurt the cobra with the way you're grabbing it?"

Another user went a step further and commented, "I think you are choking him."