Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Man fearlessly grabs king cobra barehanded, viral video sparks internet outrage

In this peculiar clip, a man is captured catching a king cobra with his bare hands. The sheer audacity of this act has caught the attention of viewers, making the video go viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Man fearlessly grabs king cobra barehanded, viral video sparks internet outrage
screengrab

New Delhi: Snakes have long been a subject of fear and fascination for many people. While some individuals may keep them as pets or have a fondness for them, others prefer to maintain a safe distance. For those who fall into the latter category, there is a viral video circulating online that challenges their fear. However, it is important to note that the video has sparked controversy and divided opinions.

In this peculiar clip, a man is captured catching a king cobra with his bare hands. The sheer audacity of this act has caught the attention of viewers, making the video go viral. However, what has stirred up the most controversy is the manner in which the man grips the king cobra tightly near its neck. This action has provoked anger and concern among netizens who are passionate about animal welfare.

The video, shared on Instagram by Nick the Wrangler, has ignited a heated debate on the internet. While some viewers may find the man's ability to handle a venomous snake with such confidence and skill impressive, others are outraged by what they perceive as mistreatment of the snake.

It is crucial to consider the complexities surrounding wildlife interactions, especially when it comes to potentially dangerous animals like the king cobra. Professionals who handle snakes are often trained and possess the necessary expertise to ensure their safety as well as the welfare of the animals. However, it is equally important to approach such situations with caution and respect for the well-being of the animals involved.

The viral video of the man catching a king cobra with his bare hands has garnered an astonishing 22 million views, indicating its widespread popularity. As expected, such a controversial video has sparked a variety of responses and comments from social media users.

One concerned user expressed their worry about the well-being of the snake, asking, "Does that hurt the cobra with the way you're grabbing it?" 

Another user went a step further and commented, "I think you are choking him." 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.