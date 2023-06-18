Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Man fearlessly feeds water to massive king cobra with bare hands, viral video stuns netizens

The video, which has now gone viral, depicts a man fearlessly offering water from a bottle to the massive snake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Man fearlessly feeds water to massive king cobra with bare hands, viral video stuns netizens
screengrab

New Delhi: In a world where compassion and understanding are often lacking, kindness stands as a powerful key to unlocking the hearts of both humans and animals. While humans have the ability to communicate their thoughts and feelings, animals face the challenge of expressing themselves without words, often leading to misconceptions and misunderstandings. This makes it even more imperative to extend our humanity towards animals, as they cannot vocalize their needs or emotions. A recent video shared on Instagram has captured the attention of social media users, showcasing an act of kindness towards a king cobra snake.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by

The video, which has now gone viral, depicts a man fearlessly offering water from a bottle to the massive snake. His act of providing hydration to a potentially dangerous reptile without any sign of fear or hesitation has struck a chord with viewers around the world. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 720,000 views, spreading the message of compassion far and wide.

As with any viral video, diverse reactions flooded the comments section. Some viewers praised the man for his kind act, recognizing the significance of treating all living beings with empathy and care. They commended his bravery and selflessness, understanding that acts like these can bridge the gap between humans and animals, fostering a deeper sense of understanding and connection.

However, not everyone responded to the video with the same level of enthusiasm. Concerned viewers expressed their fear and advised the man to maintain a safe distance from these dangerous reptiles. Their worries stemmed from the potential risks associated with handling venomous creatures like cobras, emphasizing the importance of personal safety alongside acts of kindness.

The contrasting reactions to the video serve as a reminder that while acts of kindness are commendable, it is essential to strike a balance between compassion and self-preservation. While the man's gesture was undoubtedly heartwarming, caution should always be exercised when interacting with potentially harmful animals. It is crucial to prioritize personal safety and seek professional guidance when engaging with wildlife.

Nonetheless, this viral video highlights the significance of extending kindness to animals. It symbolizes the potential for connection and understanding between humans and the animal kingdom. By demonstrating empathy and compassion towards animals, we contribute to building a more harmonious relationship between species. Acts of kindness create ripples of positive change, dispelling misunderstandings and cultivating a world where animals are treated with the respect and care they deserve.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 729 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.