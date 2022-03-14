Man falls from moving train in viral video, hero RPF constable saves his life – WATCH

Millions of people travel by trains in India, and there are always security measures and guidelines set in place for the passengers to avoid any unfortunate accidents. Even then, several reports of people falling off moving trains and falling on railway tracks are reported from across the country.

In another such incident, a man accidentally slipped and fell from a moving train. He could have sustained major injuries but the fast actions and quick thinking of a hero cop saved the man’s life, and the entire incident was documented on video.

In the now-viral clip, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Netrapal Singh could be seen saving the life of a man with one swift movement. The video was uploaded on social media by news agency ANI and was dated March 13.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger by saving him from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Wadala station in Mumbai today.



(Video source: Central Railway PRO)

In the short clip, a man could be seen falling from the open door of a moving train onto the platform. The man was about to get dragged away with the moving train and fall into the gap between the platform and the train.

As soon as the man fell from the train, Netrapal Singh responded actively and with one swift motion, dragged him away from the moving train. This action saved the man from falling into the gab and fatally injuring himself.

Since it was uploaded, the video has been viewed over 33,000 times on social media and has been shared multiple times on Twitter. The netizens also lauded the efforts and heroic efforts of the cop who saved the life of a man.

Further commenting on the video, netizens also urged the people to observe proper safety while travelling in trains, and make sure that they only get off a train when it's stable and not moving.