Man escapes death by seconds after almost colliding with moving truck, CCTV footage goes viral

The video shows CCTV footage of a man escaping death by mere inches after almost colliding with a moving truck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

New Delhi: A shocking video shared by the IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has gone viral on Twitter. The video shows CCTV footage of a man escaping death by mere inches after almost colliding with a moving truck. The disturbing footage has gone viral online and has been viewed over 91,000  times.

A motorcycle rider is seen in the video crossing a street at full speed. Moments later, a massive truck appears seemingly out of nowhere, almost colliding with the rider. Fortunately, despite a close call, the man riding the bike escapes the incident unharmed.

"Maintain such speed that an accident never happens. Others are also safe, you are too,"  reads the video caption.

The clip has garnered over 91,000 views and tons of reactions. The video elicited a flood of responses from netizens, who referred to the man as "lucky" in the comments section.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "No sir! The two wheeler is at fault. When you come in to the main carriage way, you stop look and proceed.." A second person added, "the bike riders should have thanked and helped the truck driver.....he just saved their life" A third person wrote, "If research is done, over 90% of death involving 2 wheelers the 2 wheeler is at fault!"

