Viral

Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

The incident took place when the man began talking to the bank’s manager for about half an hour before he…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened
In a shocking incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, a man in a mask walked into the Axis Bank branch in Dheemanpura, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, carrying a'suicide note’ and a bag and threatened to blow up the place for Rs 40 lakh. The man said this was because he had a home loan of Rs 38.5 lakh and said his children would be rendered homeless if his property goes for an auction.

The robbery took place at about 2 in the afternoon when the gunman began talking to the bank’s manager, Naman Jain, for about half an hour before he told the latter of his evil plan. He waved a gun around and told the clerk he would shoot either himself or the bank manager if he did not get his way. Desperate and thinking of their lives being in danger, Naman and the cashier obeyed the orders and gave the money.

According to witnesses, there were 10–12 employees inside the bank during the robbery, as well as 13–14 customers. While the alleged robber was holding the weapon against Jain’s back, the manager and cashier led him out of the bank. Shamli Superintendent of Police Ramsevak Gautam said that special teams are probing into the case and grilling the employees of the bank for more details. However, as of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by the bank regarding the robbery.

The police have opened a case and are investigating in all directions in search of the suspect. This daylight robbery has now sparked debates over security features in financial institutions in the region.

