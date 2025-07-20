Man eats chicken inside ISKCON’s restaurant in London, sparks outrage online

The man, reportedly of African-British descent, entered the restaurant and asked the staff if they served meat.

A video has sparked controversy online after a man eating chicken inside Govinda, a popular vegetarian restaurant run by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in London, surfaced.

When he was told that only vegetarian food was served here, he allegedly took out a box of chicken, reportedly from KFC and started eating it inside the restaurant. He is also seen serving non-vegetarian food to both customers and staff.

The video, which has now gone viral, has led to sharp reactions on social media. Many users have expressed anger over what they say is a blatant disrespect to the spiritual and cultural values of the restaurant.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''Hope the complaint was filed in the local police station … Don’t know if he can be arrested for this or not, but this is pure hate towards Hindus and he is fully aware that Hindus won’t retaliate so dared to do such a horrendous thing.''

Another user said, ''Who forces Hindus not to stand up for themselves?''

A third user commented, ''The intentional violation of a cultural and religious norm in this manner is a clear demonstration of intolerance that cannot be tolerated in any civilised society.''

Another user wrote, ''Those women would be traumatised for a long time, just imagine the cleaning they would have done after this Raakshas went there …one of the worst forms of attack.''

