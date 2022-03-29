Man earns Rs 5 crore in just few minutes, here’s how

How to earn crores in a few minutes? People's entire life is spent earning crores, but an American artist earned crores of rupees in just a few minutes.

The name of this artist is Cam Rackum who currently lives in California. The 42-year-old artist was earlier badly affected by the Covid pandemic which led him to enter the digital world and changed his fortunes.

According to a leading business news outlet, he earned more than Rs 5 crore in just 32 minutes through a digital auction of his paintings.

Prior to this, he had earned only Rs 8 lakh by selling his paintings in 2015. But this time, he auctioned his paintings digitally and became a millionaire within minutes.

Cam Rackum said that he was also surprised by this earning. He too could not believe that he had earned this much money.

READ | Tamil Nadu man pays for dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh using Re 1 coins, pics go viral

Rackum started selling digital art when he saw a popular meme page @wallstmemes on Instagram and people asked him if he wanted to collaborate on the NFT collection.

He agreed and created thousands of iterations of Wall Street-themed cartoon bulls.