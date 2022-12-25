Man draws incredible portrait of Lord Hanuman with sand, viral video impresses internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Talented artists frequently go viral on the internet for their extraordinary abilities and creative ideas. And this particular video has recently been shared on Facebook and has been gaining popularity ever since it was posted. The viral features an artist drawing a portrait of lord Hanuman with the help of sand. Yes, you heard it absolutely right! before we say anything we will suggest you watch this incredible clip:

In thenow-virall video, a man can be seen drawing a beautiful portrait of Lord Hanuman using only sand.We are sure you are wondering, 'How is this even possible?' Not only you, but the video as well, have left us speechless. The viral clip is shared on Facebook by user named India First.

Since being shared on December 24, the clip has amassed over 44,000 views and more than 2,000 likes on Facebook. The clip has won thousands of hearts and the man's artwork has been appreciated by numerous users in the comment section of the post.

"Wow man it is so good.. jai shri ram," one user said in the comments. Another person stated, "Excellent work.... Congratulations on your outstanding work. It is not simple. I appreciate your patience." "Apki jitni tarif ki jay utni hi km hai bahut hi lajbab kam kiya hai apne,apki soch bahut sundar hai bahut achcha socha apne," a third said. A fourth person stated, "Wowww....amazing... Jai Shree Ram." Others on Facebook responded with heart emojis.