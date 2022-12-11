Man dons crocodile costume and teases the reptile, viral video shocks internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of bizarre and perplexing content on the internet, and we have one that has left netizens stunned. So,clip of a man wearing a crocodile costume and teasing the reptile has gone viral online. Yes, you read that absolutely correct. The clip was shared by a user named Narendra Singh and it has over 5,000 views. Before saying anything, watch the clip first:

The 10-second video shows a man lying on the bank of a river in a crooked crocodile costume, almost touching the crocodile. The reptile appears to be sunbathing next to a body of water. The man can be seen taking his hand out from the fake clothing, pulling the croc's leg, occasionally tugging at it, and teasing the predator. Watch it again, the clip is spreading like wildfire on the internet and has shocked everyone. "Kaunsa nasha kiye hai... (What drug did he take?)" Narendra captioned the clip on Twitter.

This video has received over 5,000 views since it was shared on December 8. The comment section is filled from shocking reactions of netizens. While some expressed how this clip made them laugh, others said the act was totally stupid and very risky. "Kya kya karte ho yar," one user commented. "What a stupid man! I'm literally in complete shock... this was so shocking "another person commented. "It is so risky.. please dont mess with reptile," a third user said. Fourth comment reads, "OH MY GOD It is so stupid and risky"